Vivetta RTW Fall 2019

This collection had an otherworldly feel with designer Vivetta Ponti looking to conjure the ideal house, although she wasn’t thinking designer kitchens, a spa or screening room. Her idea for autumn was a fantasy of flower prints swiped from antique carpets, little mirror embellishments on dresses, picture-frame motifs and coats made from soft furnishings or cuddly toys.

It was wacky — and often too busy — but the idea was fun, and the nicest pieces had just the right amount of whimsy, including a blue coat festooned with drooping white blooms, leaves and daisy-like flowers done in 3D embroidery. A cinnamon tulle dress with a short, full skirt was adorned with a picture frame-like cutout at the front, while other ones shone with bits of mirror, pearls and fancy frames.

The pièce de résistance was the coat, inspired by the children’s bedroom, covered in stuffed bears in a rainbow of brown and blue: It was pretty much unwearable, but highly Instagrammable and will spark countless smiles when it hits the streets and shop windows.