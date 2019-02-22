Woolrich RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Nothing says American outdoor more than a buffalo check. Woolrich celebrated its roots with an appealing fall collection where the signature checkered pattern stole the spotlight.

For example, it popped up on the wool inserts peppering a padded parka worked in a special cotton and nylon blend and it gave a cool twist to colorful wool shirts revealing fringed hems. The same buffalo check motif was also digitalized for a graphic print splashed on the urban puffers worn over hoodies.

The brand — which has recently introduced a new subdued graphic logo, again, inspired by the buffalo check — is evolving its collection to meet the fashion needs of a new generation of customers. And to reach this goal, Woolrich injected a new, cool streetwear-inspired appeal, which translated into colorful puffers printed with tone-on-tone logo graphics, as well as wool cape jackets, pretty tartan wool slipdresses and corduroy pants with a tomboy feel.

Without loosing its versatility, making its easy-to-wear collections appealing for a range of consumers of different ages, Woolrich succeeded in updating its proposal with a hip, metropolitan twist.