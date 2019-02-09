Adeam RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Proud of her Japanese origins, designer Hanako Maeda always looks at the rich cultural heritage of her native country to find inspiration for her collections.

For her fall lineup, she immersed herself in the stunning natural environment of Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s islands. In particular, she celebrated Hokkaido’s indigenous Ainu population, who lives in harmony with Mother Nature. The collection’s vibrant tones of turmeric yellow, cacao brown, poppy red and fuchsia referenced the Ainu’s natural dyed garments, while the precious hand-finished details and embroideries punctuating many of the looks echoed the island’s artisanal traditions.

“In a world dominated by technology, I [wanted] to put the focus on both nature and craftsmanship,” said Maeda, who delivered another pretty collection offering a young, fresh and sophisticated vibe.

Workwear informed the functional details of a cool jacket and a wrap skirt decorated with multiple pockets, while dresses crafted from mannish suiting fabrics had charming bias cuts and hyper feminine ruffled trims. Eco leather introduced an urban, sleek feel, counterbalanced by the breezy lightness of an asymmetric white silk frock. Denim in a dark indigo tone got a luxurious treatment for a sculpted dress with dramatic, roomy sleeves, as well as a flared maxi skirt matched with a chic padded bomber jacket. In keeping with the main inspiration, a geometric pattern subtly incorporating the Adeam logo, which was splashed on a structured blouse and an apron dress, was inspired by the Ainu’s embroideries.

Maeda beautifully translated her inspirations into a wardrobe which, while appealing to a global audience, offered a very distinctive and personal take on modern fashion.