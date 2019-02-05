AG RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

“The approach we have been going with is to be a little bit more focused,’’ said AG brand director David Lim. “To try, as a brand, to really hone our craft and not just put out stuff that is random or not thought through.”

To his point, last season AG pivoted inward, putting the focus on its core identity by reestablishing its point of view on denim and knits. For fall, the California-based brand chose to show presentation style at Mediterranean-themed restaurant Salinas and continued to expand on spring’s internal narrative, taking steps forward by adding some subtle directional details meant to round out the brand’s point of view.

Treatments included tie-dye effects, shown on a cotton tank dress; digital printing details, like a subtle houndstooth print on a skirt with a longer length, and coating techniques, done best in an anorak jacket with a black sheen and matte finish. Each are treatments that the brand invests in internally, so it can control the quality and experimentation it desires.

“We really want to show what we are capable of with our in-house technologies,” Lim added.

More newness came in a wide-leg straight barrel fit high-waisted pant, called the Tomas, offered in a variety of prints and washes and corduroy. Other bottoms featured hem treatments, and panels styled with oversize sweatshirts and button-up tops. Coveralls and jumpsuits added some fun to the mix.

“It’s not about jumping too quickly,” he cautioned, when thinking on the direction of the brand. “We want the collection and the product to feel elevated.”

In a category that is oversaturated with denim options and showy embellishments, the AG range makes the case for pieces that can update a wardrobe and feel new, but also last for seasons to come.