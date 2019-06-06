Akris Resort 2020

Not every single collection needs a convoluted inspiration, after all, most of the time it’s about the clothes, and for this season, Albert Kriemler has opted to go that route — great pieces with functionality that are suitable for the everyday woman.

Color played a big role, invigorating tangerines and bright pinks gave the lineup a youthful tone, with a tangerine cashmere blazer, paired with a tangerine top and wide-legged palazzo pants in pink.

Dressing modern women requires a little bit of everything, and it should come of no surprise that Kriemler has captured all the elements needed to bring his lineup to a luxe arena — with the inclusion of digital-printed tweeds on flowy shirts and pants, an oversize denim dress, a bright pink double-breasted shrunken blazer with matching pleated skirt combo, and even a pleated culotte pant — a new silhouette this season for the brand.

Wherever the Akris woman is headed, you can be sure she will always be exuding subtle glamour.