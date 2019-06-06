  View Gallery — 19   Photos

Not every single collection needs a convoluted inspiration, after all, most of the time it’s about the clothes, and for this season, Albert Kriemler has opted to go that route — great pieces with functionality that are suitable for the everyday woman.

Color played a big role, invigorating tangerines and bright pinks gave the lineup a youthful tone, with a tangerine cashmere blazer, paired with a tangerine top and wide-legged palazzo pants in pink.

Dressing modern women requires a little bit of everything, and it should come of no surprise that Kriemler has captured all the elements needed to bring his lineup to a luxe arena — with the inclusion of digital-printed tweeds on flowy shirts and pants, an oversize denim dress, a bright pink double-breasted shrunken blazer with matching pleated skirt combo, and even a pleated culotte pant — a new silhouette this season for the brand.

Akris Resort 2020

19 Photos 

Wherever the Akris woman is headed, you can be sure she will always be exuding subtle glamour.

load comments