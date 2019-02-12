A.L.C RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Andrea Lieberman recently spent some time in Paris, time that surely influenced her fall collection, which was infused with a certain charming, very French effortless-chic attitude.

Savvily organizing the lineup with different deliveries, more transitional pieces that will hit stores in early summer included leather miniskirts with ruffles, soft and lightweight knits, breezy frocks spiced up with wild animal prints, as well a sleek suit worked in a bright red tone and biker-inspired color-blocked leather pants with an impeccable fit.

For colder weather, the color palette veered toward warmer tones of brown, orange, beige and forest green with pops of electric blue and grass green. Tailored constructions gave an elegant, impeccable feel to suits featuring a patchwork of classic sartorial fabrics; a zebra-printed dress was embellished with a plissé panel in solid black and a two-tone frock showed sensual yet discreet cut-out details at the waist.

Curly shearling coats and leather puffers were among the cool, urban must-haves to complete a proper winter wardrobe for modern, busy, chic women.