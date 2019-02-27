Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Just two weeks after giving birth to her first child, designer Alejandra Alonso Rojas debuted her wonderful fall collection to the press. Rather than stressed or overworked, the designer, and her clothes, emulated a soothing, calm and utterly chic vibe. “When you work on what you love, it’s just part of your life,” she quipped.

For fall, the designer continued her crimson red tones and ombre blues, injecting rich tones inspired from the landscapes of Spain — greens from the vegetation, oranges from the sunsets. The naturally hand-dyed hues were rendered on unfussy dégradé satin and silk eveningwear; fluid dresses that emulated a more relaxed attitude. An equestrian theme ran throughout, influenced from the designer’s memories of riding horses in the Spanish countryside. A hand-painted horse print rendered on long, effortless dresses — the print also replicated as wallpaper for her son’s room — or standout suede and leather buckled riding skirts paired with lofty, 100 percent cashmere knits tops.

Whether it was a new cropped version of her cozy, reversible shearling wrap coat, color-blocked frocks or divine trenchcoats (offered in leather and suede), the nonchalant attitude mixed with sophistication and refinement made it a standout.