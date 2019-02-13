Babyghost RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Babyghost is growing up. The Chinese-American label, by designers Qiaoran Huang and Joshua Robert Hupper, called this outing “The Secret Garden Collection,” but they also have been doing some thinking on their brand’s history. It is a little over eight years old, and, as Hupper pointed out at a preview of their latest see-now-buy-now collection, “If a girl bought us at 16, she would be 24 and now need different types of pieces.”

Gone are the previous sporty references for a new attitude with lots of long flowing silhouettes. Think tank dresses, slips, shirting with layers on layers that formed a mature and stylish look. “This is probably our most commercial collection yet,” Hupper noted.

Pajama pants, something of a trend on the streets of Shanghai, according to the designers, are a staple part of their print story. Colors were mixed and matched in silk and satin garments, paired with denim jackets and pants, the styling adding to the fun and accessibility factor.

There is growth in the accessories category for the brand. which sells a majority of its collection using a drop-style release schedule (at the time of this review, the first round of pieces will be for sale) on their web site as well as the Chinese social media platform Tmall, a trendy division of e-tail behemoth Alibaba. It has added more thin scarves, socks and a mix of bags with novelty “masked face” details to its line.

The brand continues to carve out its niche with charm and quirk, this season being its most developed to date.