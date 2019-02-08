Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

During a backstage interview before the show, Mark Badgley and James Mischka cited post-war American glamour and the colors of Fifties’ Mercedes car bodies as the main inspirations behind their fall collection.

What really captured the attention, though, was the designers’ shift toward more streamlined and sharp silhouettes for an elegance injected with sartorial appeal. Long dresses, including styles with plunging V-necks, enriched with jewelry-like details or a cascade of sparkling sequins, came laser cut for a precise look, while an off-the-shoulder draped gown with generous sleeves and embroidered cuffs was crafted from a comfortable jersey fabric.

While their signature frocks — offered in an array of silhouettes and materials, including a minimal black design revealing a delicate sequined bow on the back — as always took center stage in the collection, the lineup also included elegant evening suits, such as the opening sequined style featuring a softly constructed tailored blazer cinched at the waist with a coordinated belt.

The runway show cheerfully closed with a parade of red dresses, spanning from beaded and fringed designs to ones covered with feathers. Some might say “predictable,” but who doesn’t love a charming red dress to make a bold entrance into the holiday season — or on the red carpet?