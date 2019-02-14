Brooks Brothers RTW Fall 2019

- Galleries
- Collection
Sartorial influences played a major role in the timeless, quotidian elegance of Brooks Brothers’ fall collection. Softly constructed blazers were worked in colorful checkered patterns or came embroidered with feminine floral motifs. Suits with front-pleated knee-length skirts were matched with floral blouses; impeccable belted coats were layered over cozy turtlenecks and cigarette jeans. Introducing a playful note, creative director Zac Posen printed a shirtdress with a wintery pattern of mini deer, while a cable-knit sweater was embellished with metallic details.
Getting into a festive, holiday mood, the collection veered toward more nocturnal notes with knits crafted from sparkling Lurex, draped velvet tops, feminine halter-neck frocks enriched with sparkling brooches and a covetable velvet tuxedo with a discreet tartan pattern in deep tones of blue, black and green.