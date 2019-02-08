Camilla And Marc RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

“We’ve got lots of texture, lots of tailoring, lots of shine,” exclaimed Camilla Freeman-Topper, one half of the sister-and-brother team — i.e. Marc Freeman — behind the Australian label Camilla and Marc. Their range of sophisticated separates had it all — faux furs, waxy coated leathers, knits, woven plaids, Lurex and more. The collection aimed to emulate warmth for the fall season, and it did just that, especially when seen in the cozy confines of the Greenwich Hotel.

Although there were also a few great ribbed knit and scuba-inspired underpinnings, the lineup leaned less sporty than previous ones, with more sculptural and shiny evening offerings. Exhibits A and B: a dramatic one-shoulder silver Lurex minidress and an extraordinary black oil-slick-coated overcoat. The strong point of the collection continues to be tailoring, like a super chic, double-breasted khaki suit set with matching trenchcoat. Freeman-Topper briefly mentioned that the collection was also inspired by her time spent studying in Italy, citing Botticelli, Raphael and Leonardo, but the connection wasn’t obvious. The clothes and accessories were great, nonetheless, and continue to hit the mark of exemplary sophistication within the contemporary market.