For fall, Chiara Boni explored new territories with her signature stretch jersey fabric. She paired it with velvet to create shiny suits and fitted dresses, while tactile patterns inspired by opulent brocades were rendered in skintight separates punctuated by ruffles and sheath frocks embellished with peplum details.

Playing with fabric combinations, the designer dressed up jersey frocks with tulle sleeves and heart-shaped embellishments at the bodice. The flamboyance of wallpaper-like floral motifs enriched by golden threads was tempered by the mannish suiting patterns of a very feminine skirt cinched at the waist with a jewel-like belt.

Highlights included a black and gold fluid maxi dress injected with a folkish attitude, as well as a ballerina-like frock with a romantic bow that seemed designed for a modern Sabrina.