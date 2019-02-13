Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Beauty

The best hashtag for Christian Cowan’s fall collection? #ShowOff. The designer wanted to parody the culture of excessive oversharing on social media — be it boasting about vacations, showing off cars, money or even our own bodies — in his latest array. Cowan turned excess into over-the-top embellishments and more saturated neons than ever before, mixed in with silhouettes inspired by those of old Hollywood movie stars. A hot pink cocktail dress with a sizable feathered skirt opened the show, “classic items in my crazy way,” he quipped backstage.

While giant tulle-layered garments didn’t feel quite so special, his club kid-inspired options shined, quite literally. Ditto the paillette adorned leather frocks. Cowan’s minidresses were given swishy, rhinestone overlays or added as trimmings on his signature sweatsuits. Jewelry accents made for clever, functional updates: a chain-link bedazzled necklace serving as the halter strap of a velvet gown and watches for straps on the heels of his exciting second collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti. Who wouldn’t want to show off this level of fashion?