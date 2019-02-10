Galleries

Jane Siskin is one busy woman. Recently, the Cinq à Sept designer completed her 200-hour certification (she’s also continuing on her education) with Forrest Yoga, took up baking (a direct result of her love for “The Great British Baking Show”) and welcomed a grandchild into her family. So it came as no surprise that the designer wanted to portray her “journey of discovery” in her fall collection.

“What I’ve learned through this journey with yoga is how much fun it is to learn new things, because I’ve been doing the same thing for so long, and I know it so well, so being able to do something new is totally cool.”

For fall, Siskin exhibited a new spirit — her layered-up, sensual attire (slips, easy day coats, a few evening offerings) were done in richer, more lush colors (lilac, olive, turquoise, Persian red and baby pink) and fabrics (micro-sequins, velvets, feathers, faux fur). A lilac charmeuse slip with tonal, feathered trim atop a python printed mesh turtleneck best exemplified her new direction. Siskin wanted to evoke discovery through all the senses — color, sound, smell, touch — and did just so via her opulent day-meets-night collection. her clothes the transportation for exploration.