Cushnie RTW Fall 2019

Carly Cushnie showed a pretty collection, rooted in a decadent, nocturnal and absolutely sensual aesthetic. Taking inspiration from the signature style of Twenties’ designer Paul Poiret, Cushnie focused on chic evening attire, including an array of beautifully constructed bias-cut slipdresses and draped frocks revealing the perfect dose of skin.

Plush velvets and fluid silks enhanced the sophisticated designs, which were sometimes embellished with precious, intricate embroideries, as well as refined prints, both geometric and floral, that echoed traditional Japanese wood-blocking. Suits were cut in modern shapes with tailored jackets and flared pants exalting a woman’s curves, while chubby fur coats warmed up the lineup.

Continuing to evolve her clean and hyper-feminine aesthetic, this season Cushnie took a softer approach that was charming and refreshing.