Foo and Foo RTW Fall 2019

“I work in DTLA and there are so many tweakers everywhere, and it’s crazy,” Elizabeth Hilfiger stated of the inspiration for Foo and Foo’s latest streetwear collection. For fall, Hilfiger riffed on drug culture and addiction throughout her interactive pieces.

Also referencing the party scene, graphic and slogan Ts (both short- and long-sleeve) with juxtaposed brand logos made up for more obvious plays on drug culture. For instance, brightly colored T-shirts with a, “I’m not high I’m just stoned” with the Foo and Foo logo overlaying the “just stoned” text splashed across the chest. Hilfiger wasn’t explicitly advocating or opposing usage, rather adding it into her lineup with touches of humor (although she did mention leaning into the theme with new branded rolling papers and a beer mug). However, a white bomber jacket with the number for the National Drug Prevention Hotline was purposely added to raise awareness on a more serious note.

More subdued references linked back to Hilfiger’s intriguing mechanical details. Prior seasons’ adjustable pull ties were multiplied in number and given hooks or button snaps — hooked by addiction and the idea of excess — while a destroyed green T or warped checkered matching joggers nodded to the idea starting things that couldn’t be finished. Overall playful (both literally and figuratively), but not political.