Frederick Anderson RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Fall marked the runway debut of Frederick Anderson’s eponymous line and his second year in business. The designer decided to hold a show now simply because he felt it was the right time. He tells socially charged stories via a fusion of tweeds, lace and sex appeal that customers and stores are starting to understand. The goal is brand recognition and placing his clothes in front of as many eyes as possible.

He approached the season with a political backstory that dates to the Twenties, when black men were allowed to serve in the military and how, nearly 100 years later, our current presidential administration hasn’t seemed to move forward.

He related Nora Bayes’ 1919 song, “How Ya Gonna Keep ‘Em Down on the Farm (After They’ve Seen Paree)” about returning to rural life after World War I, which was the opening track for the show, to how he’s going to continually push his brand to global status.

Because of the periodic touchstone, a Twenties decadence thread was evident via sparkly tweeds versatile enough to transition day to night, and laces with deco lines or floral embroidery brought forward when cut into an alluring jumpsuit with matching robe. He played to a Parisian boudoir sensibility when cutting a tunic with red silky satin and dresses with sheer fabrics. But Anderson doesn’t dwell in the past, and propositions for modern-day evening attire included a textural blend of a sheer lace top under a cropped faux-fur jacket, or a one-shoulder Chantilly lace gown that embraced confident sensuality.