Gypsy Sport RTW Fall 2019

Gender fluidity, deconstruction, a lot of exposed skin and a rebellious, provocative attitude were at the core of the Gypsy Sport’s fall collection.

Lingerie and sportswear met in the opening looks, where underwear lace and tulle details were combined with striped jersey for mini slipdresses and bustier frocks, while a group of macro-houndstooth pieces featured cool manipulated sartorial constructions, including a jacket incorporating two different blazers fused together.

A crochet wrap knit, as well as an argyle loose sweater with extra long sleeves, showed an artisanal feel, while a suit was decorated with metallic bottle caps creating a graphic motif. They were definitely the most wearable pieces in a collection, which included a wide range of utterly extravagant designs barely covering the most intimate parts of the body.

Wearability was definitely not the goal of designer Rio Uribe, who with his frisky and ambiguous aesthetic, seems to be more focused on dressing night owls and club regulars than boys and girls next door.