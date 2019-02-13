Jason Wu RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Last year, designer Jason Wu did some recalibrating, and streamlined his labels; Jason Wu Collection is now his luxury offering and Jason Wu is his advanced contemporary label. “Jason Wu [is] a complement to my luxury collection,” Wu said at a preview of the range.

With the advanced contemporary range, Wu answers the question: What does his girl wear when she isn’t at an event or on a red carpet?

Wu also spoke of his favorite decades, the Forties and Fifties, both of which always inspire him, not so much for silhouettes but for the polish and sophistication of the period. “I’ve always found it magical, that period,” he said.

It started with a delicate day dress in red floral chiffon with rosette details floating down the shoulders and cut on the bias; Wu said it epitomized his seasonal message. A similar style was done in a blouse as well as on a spotted shirtdress. Wu likes to give his customer a lot of options.

“Even at a contemporary price, I wanted to still have the craftsmanship that will link it to Collection,” he noted

And the connection is clear. The Jason Wu range incorporates all the design elements he is know for with Collection — draping, feminine lace details, which are found here on the arm of a shirtdress. He topped off the line with a plush faux fur long coat and great knit options. A mix of men’s wear fabrics, plaids and gray pinstripes were found on tops and bottoms, but done in ladylike ways. There were leather pieces, too, in culottes and a wrap dress.

At this level, Wu is able to round out his customer’s lifestyle wardrobe, offering chic and polished separates to get her from work to the weekend.