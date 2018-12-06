Jeffrey Dodd RTW Fall 2019

While designer Jeffrey Dodd was cleaning out an old storage unit, he came upon his college portfolio — which he designed to get into his alma mater, Pratt Institute — which included a particular squiggly line contour sketch that was used as inspiration for his latest fall 2019 collection. Dodd continually uses the American Southwest as inspiration and mashed up the two into a great lineup for his first crossover to the June/December calendar.

Dodd’s sketch was a hit for the collection. Digitized and magnified versions were printed in black, white and baby blue on matching sets, day dresses and a velvet turtleneck. A 3-D version made for the most intriguing with the squiggles molded in hypertube plastic and adhered to the lightest layer of tulle “almost like an Elmer’s glue” over floor-length hyper tulle dresses.

“The eveningwear got a lot less fussy. It went back to what the ready-to-wear looks like, so the woman has an entire wardrobe that relates to one another. I wanted the evening to be related to the denim and not seem out of place,” Dodd explained of the lot that ranged from pony hair culottes paired with a wrapped kimono jacket with pony hair pockets and great Western-inspired top-stitched denim pants to a wrap skirt of pony calf hair and lambskin with jersey turtleneck or desert orange button-up and trouser set. Overall, the lineup seamlessly crossed between evening and daywear, both of which had ample machine- and hand-washable options.