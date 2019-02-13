John John RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

For its New York runway debut, Brazilian brand John John showed a full denim collection with a wide range of washes, styles, graphic details and many vibrant colors.

“Color is my main inspiration,” said John John’s designer and founder João Foltran. “I am known as the alchemist of color back in Brazil.”

The use of color worked best on a set of spray-painted full looks in bright yellow, red and orange. Also head-turning were the tie-dye effects on denim trenchcoats, hoodies and voluminous pants.

Metallic coatings on puffers and trucker jackets gave the lineup a futuristic appeal. Heavily distressed jumpsuits with statement zippers and leather patches, however, were a bit too costume-y and felt like a misstep.

The opening looks of monochromatic dark denim showed Foltran’s more restrained and clean side, making it clear that although he might be an alchemist of color, a simple pair of jeans is also very appealing.