Jonathan Simkhai RTW Fall 2019

While his collections usually pay tribute to his Iranian grandfather’s expertise in lace manufacturing, for fall, Jonathan Simkhai celebrated the origins of the maternal line of his family.

His mother’s grandmother was born in Ukraine and in her time, women wore scarves on their heads. And these beautiful scarves, with rich, intricate patterns, served as the starting point for his lineup. Foulard prints defined charming slipdresses and lightly draped frocks, which exuded a chic and effortless sense of ease. According to the designer, this was encouraged by the chilled-out lifestyle of Los Angeles, where he relocated from New York.

The collection’s signature scarf prints were also rendered on distressed denim for a cool trench coat, while new outerwear styles, including printed padded jackets, expanded the brand’s offering with a cool, urban twist.

Classic sartorial patterns matched with mannish soft tailored constructions found a gentle counterpart in Simkhai’s signature hyper-feminine lace dresses peppered by asymmetric cuts and sensual corsetry details.