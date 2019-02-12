Josie Natori RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Having introduced the Natori range, which focuses on quotidian, easy-to-wear pieces, Josie Natori decided to elevate her main Josie Natori line, which, according to the designer, might be presented in Paris in the future. In response to requests from the market demanding embellished, statement pieces from her, Natori delivered an elegant, precious lineup focused on flattering, uncomplicated silhouettes enhanced by special details.

Embroideries, exquisitely crafted in the company’s factory in the Philippines and worked into charming, bright tones, punctuated chic separates, while the floral applications on coats and short jackets combined 3-D effects with a sense of delicacy and softness. Sophisticated bias-cut sleeveless dresses and shirts sported tone-on-tone lace and macramé embellishments, while a group of jacquard pieces revealed a multicolor floral pattern that was inspired by a vintage textile Natori found in a Paris market. Soft contrasted tailored suits were made quintessentially feminine with silver embroideries mixed with beaded applications and fringe, which injected a sense of dynamic movement into a miniskirt and an asymmetric top crafted from a cashmere blend.