“I was thinking about an insanely glamorous women’s closet, and the types of eclectic pieces you might find there,” Kate Spade New York creative director Nicola Glass said backstage during a preshow interview.

It’s that narrative that sees Glass evolving from her debut in spring, when she looked back to the brand’s roots. This season sees her pushing forward, looking at the collection through a lens of “soft and polished glamour.”

She dialed back some on the bright colors the brand is known for, preferring richer tones. A palette of cherrywood and spruce-tree green anchored her lineup, which featured looser silhouettes reminiscent of the late seventies. She did it with pointed collars on blouses, a color-blocked wrap dress and a flared pantsuit in jewel toned corduroy.

Glass did go bright with her animal prints. A polished coat in purple leopard print and a red shirtdress also in leopard explored the idea nicely. Other animal-print pieces had a hint of bright orange layered in to make them pop.

Every look was fully accessorized, including monochromatic tights with a bit of sparkle, turbans and colorful stone mood rings. It was there she gave a nod to the eclectic and girlie fun that is synonymous with the brand.

Once again she had her girls walk down the runway with two bag options that played with size, such as a cross-body and a tote — a smart move for a brand that began with a bag.

Several looks had girlie outerwear options — peacoats, shearlings — some oversize and each adding a bit of whimsy.

Glass reported she wanted powerful female vocalists for the soundtrack, choosing to open and close with Deee-Lite’s “What Is Love,” an upbeat jam in step with her take on a glam-yet-girlie wardrobe.