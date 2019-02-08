  View Gallery — 44   Photos


Kimora Lee Simmons is an industry veteran who knows her customer comes to her for something more than just a simple black pant. This fall she pumped up the volume even more than in seasons’ past, offering a mix of evening frocks heavy on texture, daywear that can easily transition to night and a few over-the-top pieces that could land on a red carpet.

Her fall collection was inspired by Chinese-American actress Anna May Wong, who, Simmons said, didn’t let anyone define her. “She resonates with me — she was powerful and an empowered woman; if you fast-forward, it’s something still so important today, if not more [so]. There is a call to action for women.” Simmons said at a private preview in her new showroom in the Garment District.

This power play translated to a ton of mixed materials and embellishments, such as laser-cut jackets, sequins layered like chiseled ice on a jumpsuit, latex with fused silk in a jacket and skirt and a jacquard fabric on a coat that mimicked stained glass.

Kimora Lee Simmons RTW Fall 2019

“I’m leaning more into it,” Simmons said of the collection’s emphasis on colors, beads and trims. “You have to have a point of difference. This is mine.”

She rounded out the line with updates of her signature jumpsuits, done in velvet, and a host of bolero jackets with an attitude that reflected Simmons’ big personality. Some pieces might have been a bit too loud, but she decidedly has her own point of view.

“Everybody has a little diva in them,“ she said. “Even the simplest of wallflowers has a little bit in them.”

