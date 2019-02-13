Kuho RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

In lieu of a presentation for fall, South Korea-based label Kuho opted for private appointments that allowed for closer examination of its contemporary priced, high-quality offering. They have big distribution in their native country and liken themselves to Vince, Joseph and Theory when it comes to design sensibility. You’ll find classic and clean styles like a fine double cashmere coat with clean lines next to elevated takes on the puffer jacket, as in a deep green version with removable knit dickey. The brand doesn’t target age, so you’ll just as easily see a glossy leather jacket draped loosely in the back styled with a cool matching poodle skirt.

On the importance of showing in New York, brand consultant Jean Colin said, “America is such a big market, a big contemporary market. The DNA of our brand fits well here — it’s practical, it’s nice, it’s classic with a little bit of a twist.”

Those little twists came through in subtle ways, namely with wardrobe essentials like a silk T-shirt with built-in necktie, or thin, knit, long-sleeve tops with large ribbed details or overlay construction. The interpretation of a grid theme ranged traditional, with cropped plaid sweaters and a matching tunic-scarf hybrid, to conceptual, when a silky slip with intentional crease lines looked as if it had been folded and packaged into a little box. The brand nailed an “every woman” approach with great suiting and tailoring, as in a sophisticated coatdress cut with a scuba fabric to offer comfort and ease.