Laurence Li and Chico Wang have gone commercial. Well, sort of.

The designers made a point to ground their fantasy world for fall, shying away from the sort of conceptual, avant-garde design that has become synonymous with their brand, in favor of easily digestible, playful and tailored separates. They made a case for head-to-toe dressing, opening with a three-piece tropical-print skirt suit that evolved into a host of tailored tweed and denim looks. Backstage before the show, Li attributed the season’s thread of heightened wearability to a desire to open a brick-and-mortar store in the near future.

They interspersed the more wearable pieces with a handful of over-the-top looks that prove they haven’t forgotten their base. More intriguing, though, was the seamless blend of simple shapes with maximalist embellishments, like a great group of street-leaning denim featuring intricate pearl embroidery, asymmetry, whimsy and humor.