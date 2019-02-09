Linder RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

“In some ways, there’s some continuity from last season, particularly in the eclecticism,” Sam Linder said backstage before the fall presentation for his namesake line, Linder. The designer played with more colorblocking than before, evident throughout almost the whole collection, best seen on long chevron quilted coats and printed swingy knee-length skirts, or contrasting white and indigo denim separates.

In other ways, this collection took a softer, if almost slightly romantic, look in contrast to the overarching workwear spirit of spring 2019. Linder’s more “evening” offerings included stretchy long-sleeve dresses or sheer, nude body-hugging tops and flowy tunics with the silhouettes of necklaces sprayed along the neckline, paired with a stellar fur coat or over shiny baby blue satin trousers. Hand-applied treatments were another strong point of the collection. Corduroy and denim garments were folded onto themselves and sprayed with bleach, revealing an interesting block of contrasting hues. The idea was nicely replicated through duo-toned ribbed knits.

The designer’s evolution continues with each season — his separates are becoming more approachable, commercial, but not in a way that loses its fashion- and art-devotee appeal.