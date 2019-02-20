M.Patmos RTW Fall 2019

After opening her Brooklyn store in the fall, Marcia Patmos has been observing and evaluating what exactly her cozy line, M.Patmos, needs the most. “Having a store lately has been, “what are we missing?” she questioned during a showroom appointment of her fall collection. Practical, wonderful layers and layers of knits, as well as a wonderful capsule of home goods — blankets, pillows — were her answer.
Patmos’ impeccable quality and fabrics are what make her clothes shine. For fall, a standout included a hand-spun and handknit baby alpaca coat cardigan with wooden toggles, done in Peru, which could be paired with any one of her baby alpaga joggers or wool trousers. Various knits, like a hand-spun and knit baby alpaca, vegetable-dyed (from onions and eucalyptus) pullover or baby blue suri alpaca crossover crewneck sweater nicely offset her more structured double-faced cashmere vest or blue cotton cord trousers. Patmos continually excels with her ability to design the ultimate easy-going cozy attire, especially for this fall season.