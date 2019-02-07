Mara Hoffman RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Authenticity and sustainability sit at the core of the Mara Hoffman brand, which offers a personal take on a responsible and inclusive lifestyle. In keeping with the label’s original spirit, the designer presented a collection focused on a wardrobe for women who look for special, well-crafted pieces that meet the needs of their daily lives.

The soft Peruvian alpaca knits exuding coziness, the organic and recycled cotton separates, and the tailored coats cut in generous silhouettes stood out among the chic staples. Charming and vibrant orange and yellow tones were introduced in the dresses in Hoffman’s signature curved, bold shoulders, while soft hemp denim added urban coolness.

A cheerful vibe echoed in a flounce skirt with a coordinating top, both printed with leopard spots, which were also embroidered on a cotton dress and a maxi coat crafted from quilted organic cotton.