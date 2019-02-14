Marimekko RTW Fall 2019

Carine Roitfeld is letting a new generation take the reins of the magazine she founded. Mostly. Like the new logo for the biannual CR Fashion Book print magazine Roitfeld founded in 2012 after leaving French Vogue and has been the lead editor and stylist of since — now a much smaller, more refined “CR” that hovers in the top left corner after being a nearly cover-size signature — Roitfeld is reducing her role, and will now oversee editorial after years of leading it. Vague as that description may be, the fact is Roitfeld doesn’t actually have a new title and there is no one replacing her as editor. But she will be doing far less styling of shoots (she only did one for the upcoming spring/summer issue; before she did all of them) and curation of magazine editorial going forward. Instead, Roitfeld will focus more on other projects, like collaborations and work for a growing roster of clients for her creative studio and brand consultancy CR Studio. There’s Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld and Tom Ford, of course, but also a recent campaign for Jordache, which Roitfeld handled from beginning to end. "I don’t know what I now want to be called,” she said recently, having just arrived in New York for fashion week from Paris. “I don’t have a desk [at the office] either. I had one a while ago but I didn’t like it. I just sit at any table with a free chair. I don’t want a door, ‘Oh, knock before entering.’ That’s not me.” Report: Kali Hays #wwdnews #carineroitfeld