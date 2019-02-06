Markarian RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

“I’m saying that this collection reminds me of ‘the Medicis going to the disco,’ which is a ridiculous quote,” Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill demurred. As unrealistic as the idea might sound, her stellar fall lineup seamlessly melded fanciful femininity with sparkling disco fever.

Gowns came in velvets, traditional brocades and classic floral prints with puffed sleeves and dramatic ruffles, but given a modern edge with shimmering, glitzy details. For instance, a black velvet ballgown and fanciful velvet “tracksuit” both came festooned with rhinestone trimming, while a floral brocade gown boasted a dramatic ruffled bust.

Channeling a more obvious disco vibe were dazzling minis: a holographic pink wrap dress with puffed shoulders and bow made of a viscose fabric that “would literally go up in flames” according to O’Neill, or a really great ruched black-and-white spotted number. Playful details — hearts, bows, flowers, rhinestone belts — adorned dresses and separates throughout, adding to the fun femininity. Each piece in the 40-look collection was strong, but melding the two ideas into her aesthetic is where O’Neill’s collection truly shone.