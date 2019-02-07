Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Fall 2019

Primitive, safari, harlequin prints and early 20th-century references were the main ingredients of Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s collection. For fall, the designer brought her signature eclectic approach to the next level by combining a range of inspirations. “I think the unifying force behind the collection is the work on the idea of classics revisited with a twist,” said the designer. Like fragments of stories, pleated skirts were paired with cropped tops, a pair of leather shorts with a coordinated shirt, a sweatshirt with beaded suede fringe; ruffled dresses and artsy painted tunics in neon colors rounded out the collection. While the lineup lacked a certain cohesiveness, Nassir Zadeh’s collection was an encouraging, ambitious attempt to affirm a distinctive and very personal tone of voice in a fashion moment dominated by chronic copycats.