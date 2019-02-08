Nanushka RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

It has been quite the season for Hungarian designer Sandra Sandor. The designer debuted not only a stunning women’s wear collection for Nanushka, but also launched a men’s wear line and a collaboration with jewelry designer Sophie Monet.

“The way it influenced me is I‘m much more daring [in] experimenting with feminine shapes,” she says. “We had quite a lot of men’s shapes [in the previous women’s wear collections]. But now I see it as a whole and I think it reflects this fluid line between genders.”

Aside from accessories (wooden jewelry à la Monet, monochrome hiking boots from a new collaboration with Diemme and a few new feminine Nanushka label bags and shoes), the collection included familiar ideas rendered for both genders — wrapped dresses and tunics, tailored outerwear, chunky knits — in the brand’s signature vegan leather, denim and silks.

Sandor extended pre-fall’s inspiration of Seventies interiors and Eighties quilting in the form of paisley prints (a trim button-down on a female model, a cardigan on a male) as well as top stitching that resembled quilting on the cuffs and pockets of vegan leather button-downs. Men’s wear included great leisure looks like a lilac button-down with plaid trousers or olive blazer with paisley shorts. Standouts in women’s wear included a plastic tortoise cropped jacket and midi skirt made from decertified polyurethane instead of PVC, which contains toxic material. The new material was also developed into two great bags with wooden handles from her collaboration with Monet.

Sandor’s ability to seamlessly translate her chic, nomadic aesthetic into a men’s wear collection, which will be available at various doors where her line is already offered, although no names were revealed, made this presentation a standout of the week thus far.