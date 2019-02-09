Nili Lotan RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

After a trip to the Musée Yves Saint Laurent in Paris, where she saw an archival image prominently featuring dotted and pin-striped looks, Nili Lotan decided she wanted to explore mixing smart, sophisticated dressing with her masculine-meets-feminine rock aesthetic.

On the classic Lotan, glam-utilitarian meets rock ’n’ roll side, there were black-and-white printed polka-dot, zebra and striped or rhinestone emblazoned semi-sheer tunics with undone neckties paired with ample suiting and leather offerings. Both her suiting and leather categories have been growing over the past few seasons: There were five jackets (in varying fabrications and silhouettes) where there used to be two, and black leather offerings from head to toe (including a super cool leather suit vest). A mid-length leather skirt paired with a ribbed, zip-up knit or pin-striped three-piece suit seamlessly transitioned Lotan’s distinctive style into the second half of the collection, which was inspired by the wardrobes of Lauren Hutton, Diane Keaton and even her father.

Lotan’s father — whom she considers the most elegant man she’s ever met, never without a tailored suit or tweed jacket — explained that she wanted the clothes to emulate the wearer’s intellect and confidence. “Smart dressing” she called it; her second story prominently featured shades of brown in layers of chunky sweaters, plaid suiting and corduroy. An espresso-colored Fair Isle sweater with tawny corduroy trousers, suede jackets with denim, even a luxurious fur coat. The look was unexpected, but complemented her masculine-meets-feminine balance in a fresh way.