Novis RTW Fall 2019

Brands of all sizes are finding it difficult to navigate fashion’s saturated market these days. Traditional retail has given way to private client and direct-to-consumer models, which Novis designer Jordana Warmflash has utilized as a learning tool to satisfy her customers’ wants and needs. For fall, she focused on updating best-selling silhouettes in both exciting new prints and her existing fabric library.

Warmflash operates a small business, but that doesn’t mean it lacks in interest compared to her mass contemporary competitors. Artistic and hand-done elements are a common thread in her clothes, which are simple in silhouette yet special, thanks to a bold use of color and pattern. Fit is crucial; a prime example of her execution skills can be found in the consistent demand from brides-to-be for a white jumpsuit she made back in 2015. This season, she reimagined it in both saturated fuchsia and a pretty floral.

Her approach to fall was quite simple: make great clothes women can look good and feel good in. (Groundbreaking, no?) She cut out the filler and offered up approachable, free-spirited silhouettes, like flowy sophisticated dresses with iridescent metallic fil coupe, or airy day dresses with a Thirties Art Deco print with a dreamlike quality. Chunky knitwear held a lot of wear potential, and options this season marked the first time Warmflash combined hand-crochets and hand-knits into singular pieces. A blue jacket stood out for its open weave, and was quirkily styled with lightweight pants in a matching floral print. Easy, playful and sophisticated: Jordana Warmflash is checking all the right boxes.