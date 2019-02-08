Pamella Roland RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Pamella Roland‘s show drew quite a crowd: Sitting front row were high-wattage actresses Vanessa Williams and Patricia Clarkson, just downwind from socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild. It’s that sort of clientele that Roland’s collections are made for — the type of girl who has events to dress for, be they red carpet or the charity circuit.

“Our company is a cocktail and gown company,” Roland said point-blank backstage before her show. “That is really what my customer wants.”

To that point, while Roland isn’t moving the needle in the trend department, she continues to offer her take on all things embellished — beads, crystals, pearls — and party-frock shapes. Several looks in the lineup had plumes of feathers, a few brightly colored short cocktail numbers that felt like light feather bombs meant for many a young thing to dance the night away in.

Ruffles added a bit of a twist on a few of Roland’s offerings. One short, red-and-white, flower-print frock featured them off the shoulder as well as cascading down the yoke of the skirt. There were a few pants on the runway, and for the girl who wants it, she offered a sequined and beaded jumpsuit. “I always need a jumpsuit,” Roland said with a laugh.

Casting wise, it was great to see all the colorful eveningwear options on a variety of skin tones.