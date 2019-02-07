PH5 RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

“Everything starts from falling down the rabbit hole, so that’s why the hair is so big,” Mijia Zhang, half of PH5’s design duo, explained. Although the hairdos were disheveled, the clothes were anything but. Instead, models were scattered about, dancing or literally painting the white roses red, in polished, playful frocks inspired by “Alice in Wonderland.”

Knitwear, Zhang and Wei Lin’s bread and butter, made up a majority of the collection. There were updated wavy-hemmed and color-blocked skirts and dresses as well as suiting with “Wonderland”-esque colored stripes.

“I think it’s easy for fashion brands to do something very flamboyant and runway looking, but we want to have something for everyday working people,” Zhang said. So the duo designed their new lightweight pleated polyester midi dresses and skirts with practicality in mind — wrinkle free and not body-conscious (as requested by their customers). One of the best came color-blocked in pastel tan and baby pink with long sleeves. Meanwhile a mohair-and-wool-blend knit puffer coat with a waterproof lining and a brown, chunky cardigan set made from a mix of “sustainable, cotton and Lurex yarns” made for other great new options from the brand.