Philipp Plein RTW Fall 2019

An endive and apple salad followed by sea bass with spinach, rice and fingerling potatoes was a much lighter and sober dinner menu compared to the fashion one that Philipp Plein served on Monday night. The designer organized a dinner at The Grill restaurant, where he planned the ultimate extravaganza to entertain his guests.

As expected at Philipp Plein, this was another over-the-top effort reflecting the brand’s signature opulent audacity. Nineties’ ravers, Western cowboys, punkish tartans and accents of space invaders were the main ingredients of the eccentric lineup.

Continuing to challenge the boundaries of good taste, the collection included sparkling evenings dresses with sexy high-slits, denim separates encrusted with crystal embroideries, maxi asymmetric plaid skirts paired with coordinated tops and enriched with cowboy-like leather accessories with precious embellishments, as well as vinyl bustier tops layered over knits in neon colors paired with lacquered pants.

Tailoring was big in the collection for both women and men; forget classic styles in traditional suiting fabrics. Here, suits came enriched with a kaleidoscopic variety of decorations, ranging from wild animal motifs and crystal plaids in bright tones to sparkling fringe and shiny camouflage patterns. Anchoring the collection to flamboyant streetwear, they were juxtaposed with oversize puffers rendered in an eye-catching palette, including metallic silver.

Before unveiling his namesake line, Plein tickled his guests’ taste buds with a fall capsule collection of his Billionaire men’s wear brand. Focused on eveningwear, the lineup was a predictable reinterpretation of the brand’s signature codes with an equestrian mood that included exotic skins and luxurious furs.