Rebecca de Ravenel RTW Fall 2019

Coming off of a whirlwind, high-pressure spring season as a finalist in the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, Rebecca de Ravenel decided to take a step back, reset and really focus on her woman. Instead of dreaming up a fanciful world, like last season’s outdoor garden party or fall 2018’s whimsical wonder-inspired gallery at the Carlyle Hotel, de Ravenel designed for what she wanted to see and wear.

“It’s about a woman standing on her own two feet,” she stated. Fall included cleaner, sophisticated offerings across more categories: suit sets (divine in 100 percent cashmere with a savvy houndstooth-print), coats that doubled as dresses with wide back pleats and waist belts and wonderful black-and-white wool jacquard tuxedo dresses.

De Ravenel still had her feminine twists, like pomegranate, paisley and floral-print day dresses with ties, open backs and easy, sweeping silhouettes that were inspired by jaunts to India, Hong Kong and Turkey. There were also magnificent updates to her jewelry line: The designer’s iconic Les Bonbons earrings were done in her signature wrapped cord and semiprecious stones — green amethyst, amethyst and citrine (to name a few) — which were offered in various lengths. The collection, less print-centric and more colorful than ever, was easily mix-and-matchable and no longer just for evening, proving the designer’s sophistication.