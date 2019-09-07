Galleries

Rebecca Minkoff’s namesake buy-now fall presentation provided for every need of the modern working woman. The key elements of the new collection included “a twist on the power suit, a twist on tonal dressing and a twist on animal [prints],” Minkoff said.

A back-to-school, or rather back-to-work, vibe infused her vignette-style presentation. Within each of the vignettes, staples of the modern working woman were styled with commercial, buy-off-the-model looks. Each room, which represented a variety of work settings, was grouped by color. A model clad in a cherry-red high-waisted leather skirt with wrapped belt and matching sweater with slightly voluminous sleeves stood around a work table covered in paper clips, pens and folders, along with a number of other models who wore tones ranging from red to pink, including a strong hot pink topcoat atop burgundy vinyl-coated trousers.

In the other vignettes, which featured hues of green, dark blue, pink and so forth, there were leopard and zebra-print easy dresses, skirts and knitwear; more utilitarian jumpsuits (great in dark green); sharp tonal suiting, and a few shimmering outerwear options. A sporty moto-inspired blue, black-and-white sweater felt fresh, as did studded jeans paired with a buffalo-check cardigan. The looks were topped off with ample accessories — Minkoff described her various chain-handle, padded handbags as multifaceted for on-the-go women; shoes ranged from bejeweled slingback sandals to edgier buckled boots.

But the most important news of the season was related to Minkoff’s exciting first steps into extended sizing through her collaboration with Stitch Fix.

“I think it’s really key when you’re entering a new territory or new skill set to have a strong partner that can leverage and make sure we’re doing it right,” Minkoff said of her partnership with Stitch Fix, which she began working with in 2017. For fall, the designer created an eight-piece capsule of strong options within the main collection in sizes that ran up to 24 and 3X. Real, accessible fashion for real women, of any size.