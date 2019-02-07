Red Valentino RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

A sense of realness was what Pierpaolo Piccioli wanted to convey with his pretty fall collection for the Red Valentino brand. To reach his goal, he decided to shoot the lineup on a range of students from Rome’s National Dance Academy, which was founded in 1940 by Jia Ruskaja.

The world of ballet also influenced the actual collection, which was rooted in a fresh and delicate femininity. Leggings and bodysuits were layered under the brand’s signature point d’esprit dresses, sometimes decorated with embroideries inspired by 18th-century chinoiserie. This influenced the poetic patterns of pagodas, ceramic vases and blossoming flowers splashed on airy silk frocks enriched with tulle and lace inserts, as well as grosgrain ribbons, also appearing on both the ballet shoes and the cool sneakers.

Mannish trenches and voluminous tailored coats counterbalanced the overall dreamy attitude of the collection, which also showed a more urban feel with black leather blazers and maxi hoodies worn over the lightweight dresses.