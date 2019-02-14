RE/DONE RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

“The idea of the decades is very important to this company, so everything in the collection has a reference to a decade,” said Sean Barron during a walk-through at the Los Angeles-based company’s sales showroom in New York. “There is no inspiration, the inspiration is the past and in a very authentic way.”

As the label’s name suggests, Re/Done focuses on reproducing iconic items from specific decades. But the company didn’t look only at specific designs, it actually re-created the exact fabrics used in those decades. This incredible textile experimentation, combined with the brand’s utterly cool attitude, contributed to the special feel injected into the collection, which was a wardrobe filled with covetable, iconic pieces.

For example, there was an impeccable Seventies-style jacket crafted from a micro-checkered high-end Italian suiting fabric; from the same decade, Re/Done repurposed flared jeans.

Souvenir T-shirts showing graphics of several locations across the U.S. were made of cotton fabrics based on the decade in which they belonged, including a Fifties’ style showing a New York-inspired graphic and a Seventies’ surf-themed Californian one. Inspired by Kurt Cobain’s look, a Nineties’ knitted cardigan was cut in a loose silhouette; from the same period Re/Done brought back overdyed jeans and fleece tops with vintage half-zippers.

Other great pieces in the lineup included a Fifties’ embroidered cowboy shirt and a car coat crafted from five pairs of Levi’s jeans.