Robert Rodriguez RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Robert Rodriguez’s clothing are ones women want to wear daily. They’re easy, realistic and have just the right amount of print, embellishment or differentiation to make a passerby wonder what they’re wearing. For fall, this was no different. Rodriguez added in some inspiration from the Sixties and Seventies (although no specific moments or ideas within the decades were noted) with bold, geometric prints (to differentiate from typical florals) on casual separates and day dresses, for instance, a bright yellow zigzag wrap dress, a green tile-print suit set or a chic micro-houndstooth printed skirt and sweater with a blown-out houndstooth graphic.

The best looks included seasonless, effortless leather and outerwear offerings. Midlength leather skirts came wrapped in soft blue and black croc or pleated with a matching leather western button-up; there was also a great croc-embossed leather coat and long, neutral color-blocked and camel coats.