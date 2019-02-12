Rosetta Getty RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Rosetta Getty is one of fashion’s recent made-in-L.A. success stories. The former model has developed a distinct point of view and a way of designing collections by partnering with a different contemporary artist each season for inspiration, Liz Glynn and Hayden Dunham among them.

It’s hard to believe she’s already celebrating her fifth anniversary in business, something that was at the top of her mind when she planned her fall collection in collaboration with the photographer Kayode Ojo, whose effervescent photos of New York City nightlife inspired the presentation’s Champagne-bottle-strewn set and which made for a refreshingly looser collection. “I was looking for something that was celebratory, and his images reminded me of my more rebellious days,” the designer said.

“Morning-after chic” may sound like a far cry from her clean, no-nonsense minimalism, but don’t forget Getty likes a good party. There are the annual, star-studded Fourth of July extravaganzas at the Tuscany estate she shares with husband Balthazar, and at least one of her birthday parties in Los Angeles has ended in a visit from the police.

“Going from day to night has been part of our DNA, but this season we were also thinking a lot about going from night to day,” she explained of the versatile pieces, several of which were multifunctional (so no one will know you’re wearing the same outfit, ha!).

The glam-nights theme played out on a Seventies-reminiscent coat in a remarkably refined, Japanese jacquard patchwork denim that looked as soft as a sweater knit, worn over a cerulean blue high-neck satin gown, with practical flat shoes. “You could sleep in it, wake up and then go to work — a beautiful walk of shame,” she laughed.

Meanwhile, Getty’s sharp-looking, new-gen suiting involved black pants with zip-front legs that can transform from straight-fit to flare, worn with a two-way zip sleeveless coat. Another desk-to-dawn look? A sexy houndstooth pencil skirt and matching bustier over a cream silk blouse.

Leaning into knitwear at a new level, she showed a structured sweater in a sage wool-Lycra mix, with slits at the waist and elbows offering an edge. Her signature luxe layers included a yummy, cream patchwork cashmere blanket cardigan over a color-blocked merino turtleneck and white, wide-leg sailor pants. No-brainer jersey basics like a color-blocked turtleneck dress are emerging as a strong category, she said, as is her perennially popular footwear. New for fall are tall boots in colorful patchwork snakeskin, or with a wrapped heel detail.

The brand saw seen double digit growth at wholesale in 2018, while also expanding its business with Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, and the international retail door count has grown 40% year-over-year, said Getty. Launching e-comm has brought momentum to shoes, which have been picked up by Lane Crawford in Hong Kong and China and Harvey Nichols in the UK.

“I’ve created something new in a market that was so crowded,” Getty said when asked about her trajectory. So what’s next? “I’m pretty ambitious — bags, stores, I really want the consumer to experience the brand in a whole space, like here when you come for presentation.”

She’s looking at real estate in L.A. and New York consecutively, with plans to open in L.A. first. “Melrose Place would be too obvious,” she offered when asked about a location. “I will probably do something a little more raunchy, like Fairfax.” Spoken like a true party girl.