Sachin & Babi RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

With the retail landscape changing so rapidly, it’s key to know how to properly filter and fulfill the needs of your customer. The growth of their e-commerce platform has given husband-and-wife design team Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia a greater understanding of what their gal goes for. Though well-known for their elegant gowns, they have been able to provide a broader point of view this season. For their take on modern evening for fall, “we are going back to what we are good at,” said Sachin at our preview. That meant unique shapes and great details on gowns and an expanded offering of evening separates.

There were flowy tops with built-in scarves; a classic make-an-entrance black cocktail dress, this one with a deep V-plunging neck; a mesh sequined cocktail dress, and its counterpart, a sequined sleeveless top with contrast draped panels paired with a black cigarette shaped pant; it was a new silhouette for the brand this season, one that allowed the Sachin girl to transition effortlessly from day to night.

A vibrant emerald-green pleated dress with a cinched leather belt and an Indian-block-printed wrap dress added a bohemian prairie spirit to the lineup. The glam effect was subtle and just right, though a sequins galore midnight-blue pantsuit (like the one worn at the Grammys this past Sunday by former first lady Michelle Obama) had that perfect dose of boldness that the Sachin & Babi girl demands.