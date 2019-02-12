Sally LaPointe RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Elvis Presley’s celebrated “68 Comeback Special” served as the main inspiration for Sally LaPointe. The designer said she wanted to convey her interpretation of “a chic, modern Elvis” with her collection, which combined men’s tailoring references with openly feminine and glamorous touches.

Sartorial qualities were injected into the leather separates and jumpsuits, as well as into the more fluid silk twill pants embellished with utility pockets paired with cozy knits crafted from wool, cashmere and alpaca blends, which exuded comfortable luxury.

Presley’s flamboyant look echoed in the eccentricity of snake leather pieces, including a midi skirt with a high slit and a suit with a belted, zippered jacket, all worked in a light purple tone. With their utterly glamorous appeal, a cascade of sequins covering striped blouses and pants brought an eye-catching sparkle to the catwalk.

Chic wool coats with tonal fur details and shearling outerwear styles warmed up the collection with timeless femininity.