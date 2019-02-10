Sandy Liang RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Beauty

The big news at Sandy Liang’s fall presentation was the launch of a unisex capsule collection aimed at men. She has shown looks on male models before, in particular her gender-ambiguous fleeces, knits and fur-accented outerwear, so it may not seem like anything new. But she’s opening up her market to men’s stores, meaning she’s strategically thinking of expansion and positioning the brand for more presence.

“I just wanted to put it out there and really show the guys these jackets are for you, too,” she said backstage during the presentation, where she wanted to maintain a behind-the-scenes approach today and moving forward during fashion weeks. There was some great outerwear options for guys and gals, including a color-blocked fleece cardigan and quilted puffer hybrids mixed with either fleece or animal prints. A zip-front jumpsuit with leopard patch pocket was a playful workwear piece grounded by colorful sneakers from Hoka One One.

As for strictly women’s items, she injected sporty pieces with her typical playful and subversive hand. A track-jacket-like zip dress was adorned with ruffles along the bib, as was a gray hoodie, but around the shoulders. Dresses highlighted her youthful eye best and included a strapless black number with sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves, a gingham day dress with slightly puffed sleeves connected by a ribbon tie at the décolletage, and an ethereal sheer dress with cartoonish flowers styled with her new clear tote bag.