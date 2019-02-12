See by Chloé RTW Fall 2019

For fall, the See by Chloé lineup was influenced by English countryside style. Romantic pieces with heritage checks and cozy knits made for a fresh mix for the brand. Knits were a highlight, and came in the form of cozy, long cardigans (most intriguing in half alpaca, half wool blocked on the front and back), mid-length skirts with horizontal athletic stripes or as a poncho with side ties and a turtleneck. There was even a matching knit jumper and legging with repeating mini SBC blocked letter logos.

Easy prairie dresses, in solid poplin or floral prints with burnout velvet dots, had a romantic vibe when worn over a sweet deep purple lace blouse. Under traditional checked outerwear or with riding pants, a touch of the English outdoors emerged. Separately, a baby cord floral skirt with lace trim made for a standout in the collection.

Overall, the collection brought fourth a chic, Parisian-meets-English influence to the New York scene, one that has also been popular with New York brands this season.