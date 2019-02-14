Staud RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Beauty

Collection

Sarah Staudinger’s fall runway show for her namesake(ish) label, Staud, was a joyous event of cheery fashion and attitude.

“For me, it’s a really important collection because fashion for me is not just about the way clothes make you feel, but the way people move in the clothes…It’s all about real people living…their best lives,” Staudinger said backstage pre-show. Fall “has this Seventies freedom moment and loving of life and carelessness.” While the crowd bopped along, models boogied down the runway, some two at a time, perfectly in sync with their disco-esque moves, in Staudinger’s playful but absolutely refined clothes.

The designer added more prints than ever before: a small mushroom pattern with small “Staud” etched into the design, as well as plenty of plaids and retro florals. The designer excelled when she combined Nineties restraint with Seventies freedom in the form of matching sets, like a baby blue matching chenille skirt set with pearl trimmings. There were car wash-fringed knits, faux-fur coats and satin prairie dresses with poet’s sleeve.

As for accessories, some of the most inventive looks were body-hugging, top-stitched interpretations of her original handbag styles. The designer added a new category, boots, which were stellar in both knee- or ankle-lengths. Festive holiday heels, body-bags and moon-shaped bags finished off the looks.

A little glam, a little casual, “but the whole thing is you can make it as major as you want or as calm,” Staudinger said.

Her last four looks — a baby-yellow organza princess dress and sequined white frocks — stole the show as models shimmied their way down the runway to Tavares’ “Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel.”